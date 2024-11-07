Understanding underage gambling: A call to action for parents in South Africa

Gambling can be an exciting pastime for many people, offering both entertainment and the possibility of financial gain. In South Africa, the gambling industry is growing rapidly, contributing significantly to the economy. In 2023, a staggering R815.1 billion was wagered, with sports betting accounting for R420 billion.

This growth, however, comes with a dark side that often goes unnoticed - underage gambling. As the industry expands, it is critical to recognise the risks it poses to minors and take actionable steps to safeguard young people from falling into gambling addiction. Rise of underage gambling Recent studies by Infoquest, a leading market research firm, show that online gambling is on the rise among young South Africans.

The ease of access to gambling platforms through mobile devices has made it easier for minors to engage in gambling activities. Individuals aged 18 to 34 who participate in online gambling and sports betting do so on average 11 times per month. Picture: Supplied In fact, individuals aged 18 to 34 who participate in online gambling and sports betting do so on average 11 times per month. More concerning is the fact that 39% of these young gamblers reinvest their winnings, and 30% gamble using excess funds, habits that may lead to a dangerous cycle of addiction and financial stress.

Ana Bonanni, CEO of Bettabets, notes that young people often imitate the gambling behaviour of older siblings or peers. "Parents should be mindful that minors under the age of 18 may be drawn to gambling by the thrill of risk-taking or peer pressure, and this can lead to misunderstandings about money and risk," says Bonanni. Ana Bonanni, CEO of Bettabets, notes that young people often imitate the gambling behaviour of older siblings or peers. Picture: Supplied While gambling can contribute to the economy, minors are especially vulnerable to its risks due to their lack of maturity and financial literacy.

The consequences of underage gambling Adolescents are particularly susceptible to the addictive nature of gambling. Research suggests that around 5% of South African teens may already show signs of gambling addiction, which can have long-lasting effects. Some of the most common consequences include:

Declining academic performance Students who gamble regularly may experience a drop in their academic performance. Gambling can become a distraction, leading to poor grades, lack of focus and increased absenteeism. The mental energy spent thinking about bets and winnings can reduce their ability to concentrate on school work.

Strained family relationships Gambling often leads to secrecy and mistrust within families. Minors may hide their gambling activities from their parents, leading to deceitful behaviour and tension at home. Parents may also struggle to understand the changes in their child's behaviour, further straining relationships.

Financial difficulties Gambling is not just a game of chance, it often involves real money. Adolescents who gamble may quickly accumulate debts, sometimes resorting to borrowing money or, in extreme cases, engaging in petty theft to fund their gambling habits. This can place them on a dangerous path toward financial ruin at a young age.

Emotional and psychological distress Gambling can take a toll on mental health. Teens may experience mood swings, anxiety, and even depression related to the stress of gambling. The uncertainty of wins and losses, combined with financial pressures, can lead to emotional instability, irritability and withdrawal from family and friends.

What can parents do? With the end-of-year holidays approaching, children will have more unsupervised time, increasing the risk of exposure to gambling. Parents and guardians must be proactive in protecting their children from the dangers of underage gambling. Here are five practical tips to help parents safeguard their children:

Have open conversations: Create an environment where your child feels comfortable discussing the topic of gambling. Encourage open, honest conversations about the risks and potential consequences involved. Let your child ask questions and express their thoughts, helping them understand why gambling is not suitable for minors. Set clear boundaries: Establish firm rules regarding gambling in your household. Clearly explain that gambling is not acceptable, and provide reasons for this decision.

Setting boundaries helps children understand the importance of responsible behaviour and the dangers of gambling. Implement parental controls: Use parental control settings on smartphones, tablets, and computers to limit access to gambling websites, apps and content. Regularly monitor their online activities to ensure they are not engaging with gambling platforms. Technology can help prevent exposure to gambling advertisements and websites.

Encourage healthy alternatives Redirect your child’s interest in risk-taking and excitement toward healthier, more productive activities. Sports, hobbies, and social engagements can offer similar thrills without the risks associated with gambling. Encourage them to explore activities that build skills, confidence and self-discipline.