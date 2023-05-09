WATCH: 12 kids and 1 pool - mom’s mealtime hack goes viral

A mother shares her unique feeding technique for her 12 children, called the “nacho pool”, where she filled a 135-litre paddling pool with nachos for all of them to share. The video features a mother demonstrating how she feeds all of her children. As we all know, household traditions differ; some families eat together at the table, while others prefer to dine in front of the TV.

A mother of 12 recently demonstrated her feeding technique by serving up a delicious nacho meal in a 135-litre paddling pool typically reserved for toddlers. I guess it saved her from washing 12 plates and utensils, a time-consuming task for any parent, especially when you have 12 of them. The video captioned ‘’Nacho pool for my 12 kids’’ has since gone viral.

Alicia Dougherty can be seen pouring a whopping nine bags of tortilla chips into a children's paddling pool. She then adds a generous layer of minced beef, melted cheese, a full bottle of salsa, and two packs of grated cheese. To finish off her creation, she sprinkles three bags of shredded lettuce, two tins of black olives, and a whole punnet of fresh tomatoes before topping it all off with two bottles of sour cream. Many praised Alicia for her genius idea and is hoping to do the same within their own households. This is a great idea for parties right? Yes? No?