On 31 August 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris. File picture: Jacqueline Arzt/AP

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. In one father's case, his four-year-old son's admission that he was the reincarnation of the late Princess Diana sent shivers down his spine. According to The New York Post, Australian TV presenter David Campbell was left stunned after his son, Billy claimed to remember details of Diana's life.

While writing a column for Stellar Magazine, the 45-year-old presenter described in chilling detail how his youngest son started talking about the royal from as young as two.

Pointing to a photo of her on a card, he exclaimed: "Look, it's me when I was a princess".

Despite not knowing anything about Diana or the British royals, Bill went on to make mention of Diana's brother John, who died before she was born, and of William and Harry.

But what Campbell found even more intriguing was when Billy accurately described what Balmoral looked like - inside and out.

"The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and there are unicorns on the walls, how does he know this???", asked a perplexed Campbell.