WATCH: 5 simple tips for implementing an effective work-from-home routine with the kids

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, all schools across the country will be closed from Wednesday, 18 March 2020. The widespread school closures has sent a ripple effect through parent communities as many scramble to find ways to smoothly transition their children into at-home life. Here are five simple tips for implementing an effective work-from-home set-up with your kids. Create a schedule Set a strict schedule that replicates that of a normal school day has been helpful to her.

Dedicate time for play

Have a few 15- to 30-minute blocks depending on your child’s age and play development dedicated child-led play.

Set boundaries with your children

If you’re a work-from-home employee who doesn’t have a designated office space, then setting clear boundaries with your kids can be helpful.

Take breaks to go out even if for a short time

A walk in the woods close by or a bike ride around the house is refreshing both for your child and yourself.

Alternate shifts with your partner

If you’re in a position where both you and your spouse are working from home, alternating shifts can make working remotely a lot easier.

The president announced that schools will close two days early for the Easter break and will remain closed until after the Easter weekend.

Initially schools were supposed to be closed on March 20 and open on March 31. But with the country grappling with covid-19, the government has had to take drastic measures.

“To compensate, the mid-year school holidays will be shortened by a week,” said Ramaphosa.