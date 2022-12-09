WATCH: 65 years later, US police finally identify 'Boy in the Box'

New York - US police announced earlier this week that they had used modern DNA testing and genealogical analysis, to identify a boy found dead in a cardboard box in Philadelphia more than 65 years ago. The case of the "Boy in the Box" - the subject of a 2008 book - is one of the East Coast city's most notorious unsolved murders.

Story continues below Advertisement

At a press conference, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw named the child as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. His severely beaten body was found wrapped in a blanket inside the box in a wooded area of Philadelphia in February 1957. "The boy appeared to be malnourished, and his body bore the signs of recent and past trauma. In his very short life it was apparent that this child experienced horrors that no one, no one, should ever be subjected to," Outlaw told reporters.

An autopsy concluded that the boy was aged between four and six but nobody ever came forward to claim the body, and hundreds of tips and leads failed to identify him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zarelli was initially buried in a potter's field, a burial site for unknown or unclaimed people. His remains were exhumed in the late 1990s and reinterred in a cemetery alongside a gravestone that reads "America's Unknown Child." DNA testing was done then but failed to identify the boy, police captain Jason Smith told reporters.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police exhumed his remains again in 2019 following the development of new forensic techniques, said Smith. The test results were uploaded to DNA databases and analysed by genealogists, who were able to help police identify relatives on the child's maternal side, Smith added. The genealogists confirmed Zarelli's birth mother, and detectives found a birth record for a child of hers born in 1953.

The record also listed the name of the father. DNA testing of relatives then confirmed the father's identity, making genealogists certain that Zarelli was born on January 13, 1953. Smith did not identify the parents but said the child had "a number of siblings" who were still alive. Police hope the breakthrough in the cold case will help officers identify a suspect.