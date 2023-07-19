Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Afrikaans teacher making learning fun with song and dance goes viral on TikTok

Teacher Robyn making learning fun. Picture: TikTok

Teacher Robyn making learning fun. Picture: TikTok

Published 2h ago

Share

Having a teacher that inspires you can make learning so much easier and fun.

I would love to be a learner in this teacher’s class.

An energetic dancing teacher has gone viral on TikTok for the way she’s teaching Afrikaans to her learners.

What better way to learn than with a song?

Teaching the “KL” sound in Afrikaans, she incorporates different words starting with the letters in the song and dance.

More on this

Words include, “klein, klap and klop”.

Afrikaans teacher Robyn, whose TikTok handle is @klankejuffie, uses her body and dance movements to illustrate each word.

The learners happily sing along with their lively teacher.

Viewers can’t get enough of teacher Robyn and praised her teaching methods.

“Your energy teaching the children and hearing how they enjoying it.. well done,” commented one viewer.

“Wow, lovely making teaching easy for the kids keep it up,” said another.

Another commented on how inspiring she is, saying: “It's the passion for me may your videos inspire other teachers to bring their own unique passion to the table in order to help our children.”

“I wish all educators can be like you especially maths & English educators,” mentioned another viewer.

“These kids won't forget this syllabus, they will pass with flying colours,” responded another.

Related Topics:

educationTikTokViralChild DevelopmentBasic EducationLearningLanguage

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe