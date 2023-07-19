WATCH: Afrikaans teacher making learning fun with song and dance goes viral on TikTok

Having a teacher that inspires you can make learning so much easier and fun.
I would love to be a learner in this teacher’s class.
An energetic dancing teacher has gone viral on TikTok for the way she’s teaching Afrikaans to her learners.
What better way to learn than with a song?
Teaching the “KL” sound in Afrikaans, she incorporates different words starting with the letters in the song and dance.
Words include, “klein, klap and klop”.
Afrikaans teacher Robyn, whose TikTok handle is @klankejuffie, uses her body and dance movements to illustrate each word.
The learners happily sing along with their lively teacher.
@klankejuffie Kl-klank.#SAMA28 #fyp #myyellow #classroomdecor #blog #closeted #fy #clean #youbelongwithme #inspireme #ekisproblems #woordenschat #woorde #youbelongwithme #closeted ##cleas #affec #affection -#teachgoodvalues #goodteacher #teachkidsgood ♬ original sound - Robyn
The video of the stylish teacher has gone viral with over 650K views and almost 32K likes.
Viewers can’t get enough of teacher Robyn and praised her teaching methods.
“Your energy teaching the children and hearing how they enjoying it.. well done,” commented one viewer.
“Wow, lovely making teaching easy for the kids keep it up,” said another.
Another commented on how inspiring she is, saying: “It's the passion for me may your videos inspire other teachers to bring their own unique passion to the table in order to help our children.”
“I wish all educators can be like you especially maths & English educators,” mentioned another viewer.
“These kids won't forget this syllabus, they will pass with flying colours,” responded another.
In a previous video, we see the fun teacher teach her learners the “GR” sound in the same way.
@klankejuffie #SAMA28 #inspireme #PhilipsOneBlade #strengthandconditioning #wri #gottok #maalaalamokaya #maalta #maal #maalove #juffroutiktok #gottobelieve #juffroukayla❤❤ #livelobster #writingtok #juffrouw #teacher #🙃 #juffroukayla❤❤ ♬ original sound - Robyn