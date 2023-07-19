WATCH: Afrikaans teacher making learning fun with song and dance goes viral on TikTok

Having a teacher that inspires you can make learning so much easier and fun. I would love to be a learner in this teacher’s class.

An energetic dancing teacher has gone viral on TikTok for the way she’s teaching Afrikaans to her learners. What better way to learn than with a song? Teaching the “KL” sound in Afrikaans, she incorporates different words starting with the letters in the song and dance.

Words include, “klein, klap and klop”. Afrikaans teacher Robyn, whose TikTok handle is @klankejuffie, uses her body and dance movements to illustrate each word. The learners happily sing along with their lively teacher.

Viewers can’t get enough of teacher Robyn and praised her teaching methods. “Your energy teaching the children and hearing how they enjoying it.. well done,” commented one viewer. “Wow, lovely making teaching easy for the kids keep it up,” said another.