WATCH: AKA gifts his little princess Kairo her first pair of diamond earrings for her birthday

Kairo Forbes is one lucky girl. Not only did the six-year-old get to celebrate two birthday parties last week, she also received a lovely birthday gift from her dad AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes. The little influencer, who already has 1 million Instagram followers, shared the video with fans after receiving her very first pair of diamond earrings from her father.

Her Queen of Hearts-themed birthday was specially planned by the ’Fela in Versace’ rapper for her sixth birthday. The rapper even had an adorable cake made in her honour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kairo.forbes)

But the special moment was Kairo’s reaction to receiving the gift. When opening the little box, she gasps and says “wow” while AKA comments “those are diamond earrings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kairo.forbes) Someone can he heard saying in the background “oh my gosh... real diamonds?” as she proudly shows off her diamond studs. Daughter and father then have a moment when Kairo goes in for a big bear hug with AKA.

The rapper has had a rough 2021 after the death of his fianceé Anele Tembe. While celebrating Father’s Day on June 20, he penned a letter to her. He expressed his deep sadness in the letter to Nellie, saying that as much as he tried to enjoy the day, everything reminded him of her and that made enjoying the day a very difficult exercise.