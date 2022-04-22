WATCH: Annabelle, is that you? Woman finds ‘possessed’ toy in abandoned hospital

What’s scarier than a haunted house? A haunted doll. It’s been proven time and time again that ‘possessed’ dolls are really the scariest.

Story continues below Advertisment

Look at Hollywood, for instance. For years, they’ve been feeding off our fears with big budget horror flicks like ‘Chucky’ and ‘Annabelle’, which even spawned a series of sequels. So, imagine how horrific it would be if you were to experience it in real life? TikToker Gabby amassed her more than 1.5m followers by exploring abandoned buildings throughout the US.

Story continues below Advertisment

While exploring an abandoned mental institution, Gabby and her friends, Sonny and Dan, came across a pink horse toy called Pinkie Pie from the My Little Pony franchise. Captioning the post, ‘That's what we get for exploring haunted abandoned buildings’, the video blew up immediately with 690K likes and 13.9K comments. In the clip, the toy is seen standing on a table in a room full of rubble. It then shakes its head, and an eerie laugh comes from it.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It just started, and we did not touch anything. It’s been sitting here for years, so how the hell did that battery last?” Gabby can be heard saying. According to The Mirror, the institution was opened in the 1800s as a state-run facility for those with mental disorders. It was allegedly shut down after multiple lawsuits due to negligent care and mistreatment of patients.

Story continues below Advertisment