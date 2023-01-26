Watch: Back-to-school nutrition tips to make sure your picky eater is well nourished

The value and support of young children’s growth and learning are becoming more important, not just in South Africa but around the world. According to research, the first 1 000 days of life — pregnancy, early and late infancy — are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the environment. Simply said, this indicates that their brain, body, and immune system are growing and developing dramatically during this period.

Your child’s physical environment, food, and social interactions can all have a long-lasting impact on their health and well-being. Preschool years are considered to be a critical stage as this is when young children start developing new socio-emotional, motor, and cognition skills. However, the type of food that children consume at home and in childcare facilities affects their ability to learn these skills. Conny Sethaelo, a registered dietitian who works at Nestlé ESAR, discusses the significance of comprehending what it takes to nurture our children, empower and inspire parents to form lifestyle habits that promote their children's health.

Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, she highlights the importance of nutrition for kids' physical development and mental growth and discusses how food supplements like Nestlé NIDO 3+ may support a balanced diet by ensuring that a necessary nutritional intake is attained. Generally speaking, nutritional problems fall into two categories: those resulting from inadequate intake relative to nutritional needs as well as those resulting from excessive and unbalanced intake of food or a particular dietary component. Picture supplied. A primary goal of nutrition education is to provide information, skills, and motivation to the general public, particularly parents and caregivers, to procure and consume appropriate diets. “The first category is where the majority of the issues in Africa and other developing nations lie, particularly in South Africa.”

A primary goal of nutrition education is to provide information, skills, and motivation to the general public, particularly parents and caregivers, to procure and consume appropriate diets, said Sethaelo. “Picky eaters are common among children between the ages of 3 and 5, which makes it difficult to provide them with a wholesome diet. Making food choices enjoyable through colour, texture, and other factors is something I constantly encourage for parents and caregivers. This adds an element of excitement to mealtime and stimulates the child's cognitive growth and curiosity.” She continues by stating that “With the help of such education, families can enhance their food supply and use their financial and food resources more effectively to provide nourishing diets and for developing minds.”

Now that the Back to School period has commenced in full speed, Nestlé NIDO 3+ has launched an infographic to help stay on track with instilling healthy habits in your little one, this infographic will assist parents and caregivers with tips on how to establish healthier eating habits for their pre-schoolers in 2023. This information is intended to serve as a resource for parents and other caregivers, educating them about how to make sure that their young children get the nutrition they need for healthy physical development, brain development, and immune system maintenance, and assisting them in developing strategies for getting even picky eaters the vitamins and nutrients they require. “Delays in cognitive and general development can sometimes have costly and long-lasting effects on children, families, and society. This transitional period is the most beneficial and economical time to intervene.

Early Childhood Development should receive top priority. Furthermore, set a good example for children they learn by watching their parents.” It is common for us to force children to finish their food on the plate. Instead, encourage your toddler to "taste" the food. However, if he declines, don't force him, or bribe him. Your responsibility is to serve the food to your toddler, but it's their responsibility how much he consumes. Benefits of a well-balanced diet for toddlers include:

Emotional and physical Well-being Communication Encourages curiosity and Creativity

Information retention and understanding of the world Here are a few ways to entice picky eaters to eat something new for a change: Try enhancing the flavours of your child's meals with spices (like cinnamon), herbs, and lemon juice to increase their interest in them.