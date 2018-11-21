Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna provides her children with their "luxury lifestyle". The 30-year-old model has appeared to hit out at her exes Rob Kardashian - with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Dream Renée - and Tyga, with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo, insisting she provides everything for her two kids.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha? As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve ... WOW!!! (sic)"

Her comments come after it was revealed Rob wants to lower his childcare payments to Chyna as he "can no longer afford these orders".

Picture: Instagram

Rob - who pays $20 000 per month to his former partner for their daughter Dream Renée - has also asked for payments to be made to him instead as Chyna is a millionaire now, stating that she is a "model and entrepreneur" and that "she has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity".

Rob also spoke about his desire to stay away from the spotlight by shunning his family's E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a declaration, he shared: "I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinised by the media. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures."