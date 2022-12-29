WATCH: Boy threatens to poison Santa’s cookies if he doesn’t fix error in letter sent to North Pole

Even the most pessimistic people can recognise the joys of Christmas. But the true meaning of Christmas is a topic of much debate: should we prioritise our family, our faith, or the commercialisation of society?

According to researchers, believing in Santa Claus is not only safe entertainment for kids, but it can also benefit their brain development. Children frequently engage in ridiculous behaviour or displays of bravado because these are amusing activities. One of the most human behaviours is laughter, along with smiling. They genuinely need to crack up with friends about something ridiculous that happened, make funny faces that make everyone else laugh, or tell jokes.

Christal Luster, a TikToker who posts humorous memes on her page, uploaded a post about a letter to Santa Claus that has amassed more than 217K likes and is certain to make you fall off your chair. “Deer SANTA, “I am riting this on the day after x-mas and I am very sad. I only receeved 2 of the presents I asked for. Sence you ate my cookys, I will asoom that my missing gifts was a mistake. I will give you 1 week to fix this.

Jeremy” The response from Santa: “Dear Jeremy, “I’m sorry you are disappointed with your presents. You asked for two very expensive presents and Santa can only do so much. You need to learn to be grateful for the things you have, not upset about what you don’t. If you continue to complain I will have no choice but to add you to the naughty list next year.”

Picture: Jeswin Thomas Pexels It seems Jeremy is not done with Santa yet, as he still needs his queries addressed. His response to Santa goes something like this: “Deer Fatty, “Your threats don’t scare me, I played your game and you did not deliver. This is not over, I will give you one weekend then you will pay.

Jeremy “Ps. I don’t know why you care that it is expensive when you have elf slaves to make the toys for you. I think you are naughty.” As Santa and Jeremy go toe to toe, it’s unclear who will be the last man standing.

“Dear Jeremy, “You are being a very bad little boy. Because you cannot be happy with what you have. I have talked to your parents and told them to take away your Wii U. Now you will have nothing. Once you learn to be grateful, perhaps you can have it back. I am very disappointed in you Jeremy. You will need to be an extra good boy this year if you want to make it back on the nice list.“ “Deer Santa,

“I do not like the stunt you pulled with my parents. You are on my naughty list now. Be afraid, you look slow and easy to kill. Enjoy your cookys, because next year they will be poisoned. Jeremy“ Commenting on Luster’s post, Quanasia said: “Wait until Jeremy realises that it was his parents all along 😂😂