WATCH: Can we just take a moment and give slay queen props to Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s daughter?

Ít has been a good few weeks since the Kolisis have been out and about in public.

Just recently Rachel Kolisi announced that she had been struck down with Covid-19. The mom of two documented her recovery on Instagram and also revealed that two members of her family had also tested positive.

Daughter Keziah, 3, had been one of the two but, thankfully, Rachel said that she hadn’t been experiencing any serious symptoms.

And by the looks of things little Keziah is back to her old self. The youngest child of Rachel and Siya showed off the makings of a little influencer earlier this week when her mom posted an adorable video of her and her slay-queen tendencies.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel wrote: “We had a check up at the doctor today and your fav 3 year old influencer made sure she was ready for her first public appearance in weeks.