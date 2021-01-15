WATCH: Can we just take a moment and give slay queen props to Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s daughter?
Ít has been a good few weeks since the Kolisis have been out and about in public.
Just recently Rachel Kolisi announced that she had been struck down with Covid-19. The mom of two documented her recovery on Instagram and also revealed that two members of her family had also tested positive.
Daughter Keziah, 3, had been one of the two but, thankfully, Rachel said that she hadn’t been experiencing any serious symptoms.
And by the looks of things little Keziah is back to her old self. The youngest child of Rachel and Siya showed off the makings of a little influencer earlier this week when her mom posted an adorable video of her and her slay-queen tendencies.
Taking to Instagram, Rachel wrote: “We had a check up at the doctor today and your fav 3 year old influencer made sure she was ready for her first public appearance in weeks.
“It’s the frozen heels for me.
“#SlayQueen”
And we couldn’t agree more. Wearing a pair of kiddie high heels, Keziah shows exactly what she’s made of as she confidently struts off to the doctor’s surgery.
Online users were quick to commend the three-year-old on her confidence.
“it's definitely the walk for me,” said one fan.
“Miss Mamas not missing a beat in them shoes honey,” commented another.
Even Siya’s comment drew much laughs, saying : “yho she’s got strong ankles.”
About a week ago, the family went for a walk along Table Mountain with Keziah dressed to the nines in a cute mini dress and large bow on her head.
She was obviously made for the influencer life as she strikes a pose for the camera.