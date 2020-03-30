WATCH: Chrissy Teigen officiating a 'wedding' is the funniest thing you'll see today

The couple celebrated what some might consider a milestone - the wedding of two stuffed animals belonging to their daughter Luna Simone, who turns four next month.

Teigen shared a video of the beachside wedding from the moment it started. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend found the perfect way to entertain the internet this past weekend and people can't stop laughing.





"People are slowly trickling in for the wedding of the century. We are excited, its a beautiful day, its a good day for a wedding. I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I found is that they are everlasting. We are going to go ahead and get ready now", she said when she started the video.





The ceremony started with Luna walking Chloe and Nash down the aisle.





“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Teigen said as she began officiating the ceremony, which was also attended by Luna’s 22-month-old brother Miles Theodore and her father John Legend. “It’s a beautiful day. Well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship.”

“It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nash would get along so well,” she added. They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes one another and they’ve never spent a night apart.”





Teigen then went on to introduce a special performance which was none other then John. The singer sang 'Can't Keep My Hands To Myself" by Selena Gomez which was a special request made by the couple.





