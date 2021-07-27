WATCH: Complete with red berets, Julius Malema’s little kids are the cutest thing you’ll see today

It’s very seldom that EFF leader Julius Malema shows off his little munchkins on social media, but this week proved a special occasion with the political party celebrating its eighth birthday. In the run-up to the celebrations, the party encouraged its members to post congratulatory messages, and the EFF leader’s children and wife Mantwa Matlala did their bit with their own video post on social media.

The couple is parents to three sons, Ratanang, Kopano and Munzhedzi. In the video, Mantwa is seen sitting with her brood, with the two youngest donned in the signature EFF red berets.

Happy Birthday July 26 Movement ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/OUetkuYieD — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 26, 2021 "Happy eighth birthday EFF. Thank you for providing us with an alternative movement, and for fighting for our land for our people,“ says Mantwa. The family then goes on to sing “happy birthday” but it’s the younger boys that steal the limelight as they look at the camera with shy smiles.

Their cute demeanour wasn’t lost on social media users, with one commenting: “I see a leader in this young man, a true fighter.” I see a leader in this young man, a true fighter ✊ #EFFTurns8 pic.twitter.com/9p95Uv3cMY — Simtho Biyela ®️ (@SimthoBiyela) July 26, 2021 Another said: “The first born already have the qualities of a fighter.”

The first born already have the qualities of a fighter. — #PhoenixMassacre#PhoenixJustice🙏🙏 (@MeMeGuruu) July 26, 2021 In March this year, Malema shared a stunning picture of Mantwa on Instagram, captioning the image: “Maabane le ngwetši ya Sesi Mahlodi.” Wearing a figure-hugging evening gown, Matlala was a vision in black, and it didn’t take social media users long to comment.