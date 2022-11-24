WATCH: Creepfest! Woman claims husband placed camera in 16-year-old daughter’s shower

A mum from Nashville took to TikTok a disturbing claim that her husband hid a camera in her daughter’s bathroom, now tweeps are arguing whether or not it’s true. The woman, named Chasity Brintle created a spike on the internet after millions of people viewed a clip. Many were shocked and supportive of her.

Story continues below Advertisement

The video was taken down from TikTok, but knowing the internet, someone always captures the tea. A twitter user posted the video, where the caption on the deleted TikTok video read as follows: “When you’ve been with a man for 14 years and you find out he’s been watching your 16-year-old taking showers.”

Whoa??? pic.twitter.com/AdxrETZPGx — Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts (@platformedboots) November 19, 2022 The woman said that she took a shower in her daughters’ bathroom when she came across the shower, luckily her children were at school at the time. You may ask how she knows it was him who installed the camera.

Story continues below Advertisement

for anyone wondering the outcome.. pic.twitter.com/tFTlipOVWg — Meet Ms. Ho.. Ho-Kym Mothafxcka 🥡![CDATA[]]>🥢 (@unfxkwitable__) November 19, 2022 “My husband does construction and he remodelled that bathroom two months ago,” Brintle shared in a separate video. She noticed the light bulb wasn’t working and she wanted to fix it. When she removed the faulty bulb she claims she discovered a camera. According to the tweet, the woman left the house and called the police. And later, detectives got involved but they were unable to find more evidence, in other words, the footage.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a Tango report, The husband and father of her children admitted to planting the camera. He admitted to the allegations while on a phone call with her and the law enforcement. If anything, the mom was determined to find out the truth due to so many violating things happening to woman across the world, and to think, one’s own father could do such creepy things is a scary thought. He claimed it was a "mistake," and that "when you have something wrong in your f**king head, you just do it without thinking."