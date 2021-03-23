WATCH: Dad tells his daughter he can speak 12 languages and her response is fire

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One thing about kids, they know when you’re lying and will call you out on your BS. Just ask Tay Kabs. The British content creator has found a huge fan base with his relatable content with his The Kabs Family YouTube channel. The family of five have been keeping the masses entertained across the globe during lockdown, and this time they didn’t disappoint with their latest video. Kabs bit off more than he could chew after telling his daughter Maliya that he could speak 12 languages.

I told Mali i could speak 12 languages 👀😂i definitely wasn’t ready... 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🇪🇸🇵🇹 #TheKabsFamily pic.twitter.com/tteeBPzDIt — The Kabs Family (@FamilyKabs) March 19, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he shared a post titled “I told Mali i could speak 12 languages EyesFace with tears of joyi definitely wasn’t ready..."

The two are sitting in the car when the subject of how many languages Mali can speak comes up.

When her father disputes how many she knows, Mali sets her father right and points out she can speak Portuguese, Twee and French.

Kabs then proceeds to quiz his daughter on her grasp of each language, which she nails every single time.

But then the tables are turned when he says “When I was your age, I knew Japanese, I knew Chinese. I could speak in 12 different languages.”

Mali then responds “Really daddy, can I just put on my songs?”

What happens next is content gold. Ignoring her father, Mali knows the words to every song that comes up – and none of them are in English.

Eat that, Daddy Kabs!