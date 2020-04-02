WATCH: Dad throws his kids fancy dinner party as funny distraction from lockdown blues

The lockdown blues is real for many parents around the globe and the results are having to find fun ways to keep their children entertained. One father in the UK decided to step things up a gear by hosting a fancy dinner party for his "little" guests. BBC reporter Ben Moore shared the hilarious video of the dinner party on Twitter featuring him dressed in a tuxedo while serving his children - Milo, 12, and Nancy, five - to a meal fit for, well, quarantine. Captioning the video: "So because isolation and going nuts we threw a dinner party for the kids...", Moore treated his little munchkins to a candle-lit meal, complete with dairy-infused drinks.

"I found it absolutely hilarious and so did my sister," Milo told TODAY Food. According to the publication, Moore's wife Ellie Moore came up with the idea after the family had to cancel Milo's birthday party do to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were desperate to think of nice things to do to bring some colour to our day and week," Ellie told the publication. "To have a reason to get smartened up and get out the nice candlesticks and make a special evening really cheered us up."

The post has been a hit on Twitter with many commending the parents for entertaining the masses.

