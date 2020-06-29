WATCH: Durban boy, 7, is a pro behind the drums

Aaron Joseph may only be seven years old, but he definitely knows his way around a drum kit. The Durban-born learner could be described as a musical prodigy, something his dad Anthony is very proud of. Taking to Facebook, Joseph showed off his little boy's prowess behind the drums, and it's left us gobsmacked. In the video, Aaron sits behind the drums nonchalantly and then proceeds to play the drums to "Wipe Out". The 1967 track was originally performed by The Surfaris. The song is a twelve-bar blues first performed and recorded by The Surfaris, who became known worldwide with the release of the "Surfer Joe" and "Wipe Out" single in 1963. It then enjoyed renewed success when featured on the soundtrack of 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing". Aaron plays the drums with as much finesse as a seasoned drummer, and manages to hit the right notes every time without batting an eyelid.

The video, which was posted on Sunday, has already managed to rack up more than 1K views. Many Facebook users were blown away by Aaron's talent, and understandably so.

One user commented: "Wow what great talent, awesome Aaron" while another said: "Super talented Aaron."

Music seems to be in the family's genes. His dad Anthony Joseph is an MC and musician, and he regularly posts videos of himself and Aaron performing live together. They've even made the most of lockdown by doing regular Facebook Live sessions.

Here's hoping that we see much more talent coming from the seven-year-old.

WATCH: Wipe Out by The Safaris