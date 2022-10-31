WATCH: Fun TikTok challenges to do as a family

TikTok challenges are popular because they're a lot of fun and everyone can participate. These TikTok challenges can be completed by the entire family.
Parents and children have been addicted to watching and trying out these humorous scenes, challenges or dance routines since TikTok first appeared on the App Store.
In reality, re-enacting these trials is a wonderful method to promote family unity, particularly in the post-lockdown era when everyone is spending more time at home.
Like you, we enjoy a good TikTok challenge, so we've put up a list of all the greatest suggestions for you and the kids to recreate at home. When the recording is ready for playback, you'll be watching what you and your co-workers just completed while giggling uncontrollably.
Something New Challenge
@gorjass_ Better late than never lol 🤷🏽♀️😂 #babycomegivemesomething #givemesomething #somethingnewchallenge #GivingThanks ♬ Something New (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Wiz Khalifa
This challenge introduces the entire family at once and is a terrific way to start your TikTok career.
Family members form a line while performing a small dance motion when they are at the head of the group, all set to the tune of "Something New." You decide whether the dance is co-ordinated or completely individual.
Come Here, Mom (4 Generations Check)
@me_only_miya 4 generations check🥰🥰🥰 #comeheremom #4generationchallenge #fypchallenge #fypppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - Shamiya Owens
Your multigenerational team is involved in another enjoyable introduction task. They will start with the youngest members of the family and yell for their mother to appear with them on camera before continuing until the matriarch is "here". One of the app's most straightforward issues is the outcome.
Blinding Lights Challenge
@the.mcfarlands You asked for it... Here it is 📸 #blindinglightschallenge #blindinglights #happyathome ♬ Blinding Lights - GREG DAHL
Time to bust out a move! While there are numerous dance challenges you can attempt, this one will be enjoyable and wholesome for you to perform as a group but will require strong co-ordination to master.
Wipe It Down Challenge
@kirakosarin 😉⚡️ #wipe #wipeit #wipeitdown #wipeitdownchallenge #whipeitchallenge ♬ #WIPEITDOWN - BMW KENNY
A TikTok challenge could be entertaining, but your children shouldn't abandon their duties in favour of making a funny video.
They can do both thanks to this trending challenge. What begins as a quick clean down of the bathroom mirror quickly transforms into a new appearance.
Your kids may be motivated to keep the mirrors in the house clean going forward if they consider this challenge when they are doing so.
I’m Just a Kid
@chrishigbee360 Always goofing around!#imjustakidchallenge #chrisandalex #fiddlerock ♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
Everyone enjoys the sentimental high they get from perusing old family pictures. With the help of this viral challenge, you can step things up by updating those old baby images to the rhythm of this Simple Plan song. Say cheese in your matching attire of choice!
Dinner Theme Nights
@echtetrutten #fy #foryoupage #pinterest #fyp #outfits #girls #dinnertheme #valentinesdinner #girlsnight ♬ origineel geluid - OC Snuif memes
With the help of theme evenings, several families on TikTok have managed to get through quarantine together by transforming routine dinnertime into something fun and novel.
Themes can include dressing up as members of the family, decade evenings, or movie-related outfits.