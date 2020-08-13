WATCH: Hasbro slammed for inappropriately-placed button, removes Trolls doll from stores

US toy company Hasbro has recalled a Trolls doll from store shelves after half a million concerned people complained about an inappropriately-placed button between the doll's legs which makes her giggle and gasp, the Daily Mail reported. The doll was on sale across toy stores in the US. The online backlash spread after a mother posted a video demonstrating how pushing the doll's belly makes her sing. But the most concerning part was pushing another button placed “on her privates” elicited giggles and odd gasping noises. The toy company was soon slammed for being “disgusting” and accused of “facilitating child abuse” after the video went viral showing the Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy in action. In the video, the mother says that her daughter was given the Trolls Poppy doll for her second birthday, and she wanted to share what she learned about the doll because she found it “disturbing.”

She then points at a button between the doll’s legs and says: “This button, it says nothing about this button on the box. It's just there. And it makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates. And to me it's just like, sexual sounds. And it's so disturbing."

With more than 500 000 signatures on the petition, Hasbro had agreed to remove the doll.

“This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognise the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate,” Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told The Providence Journal.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team.

“We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”