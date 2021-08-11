WATCH: ‘I didn’t pee, I pooped’ gets our co-sign on kids say the funniest things

Every now and again we come across an account that throws out content gems. We find ourselves transfixed on it and before we know it, we’ve spent hours just scrolling through its feed. Twitter account Kids doing s*** (@kidsdoingshit) is exactly this. With the tagline “Just kids being kids,” it’s a hilarious look into the crazy stuff children get up to when left to their own devices.

Their latest upload shows a father and his son sharing a moment while potty training. Sitting on the toilet, the toddler says “I peed” when his dad asks him if he didn’t poop. To make himself clear, he says with authority, “I didn’t pee, I pooped.” The video, although a few months old, immediately went viral once again with 82K views.

The comments came in thick and fast with most users appreciating the toddler’s unwarranted yet funny response. “Every person that ever pooped on an airplane,” one tweep said. “OMG! Channeling Jack Nicholson,” said another.

“That's definitely a small person in kid's costume. gotta be,” someone said. “I didn’t poop, I peed!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/slL978gQQP — Kids doing shit (@kidsdoingshit) August 10, 2021

The feed is littered with videos and memes of the wholesome variety because sometimes your TL just needs a cleanse. pic.twitter.com/T7y3FtBiqN — Kids doing shit (@kidsdoingshit) July 21, 2021 And then it gives us something completely insane like “Hulk” baby; a video of a baby shouting incessantly because her mother refuses to give her bottle.