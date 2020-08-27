WATCH: If 2020 was a mood, this little girl refusing to dance at her recital is it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A video of a 4-year-old girl standing still at a dance recital has gone viral, with online users calling her “a legend”. The video, which was originally shared by TikTok user chubbybeagle, shows the little girl standing in the front row while the rest of her dance group is dancing in unison to popular toddler favourites like “Paw Patrol”. “Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend,” wrote chubbybeagle. Dressed in sequins and a tutu, little Charlie Cosby stands completely still during the whole six minutes. @chubbybeagle Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend. ##dancrecital ##legend ♬ original sound - chubbybeagle Speaking to BuzzFeed News her mother, Tiffany Cosby, said she didn’t dance because “there were a lot of people”.

Cosby added that she was surprised when Charlie didn’t participate in the dance routine, saying her daughter had performed the dance several times before.

Fortunately for those attending the recital, Charlie warmed up the crowd and danced in the finale.

“We were actually shocked she did dance in the finale,” Cosby said. “I honestly think it was because she was in the back row.”

The videos have received many responses on TikTok, sending them straight to the top of the viral charts.

On why she thinks they’ve become so popular, Cosby said she believes it’s because Charlie standing her ground comes across as “very 2020”.

We’d have to agree with that. Little Charlie is a whole mood, and we’re loving it.