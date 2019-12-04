London - It has all the ingredients of a major Christmas advert – a young child, a catchy song and a heart-warming storyline.
And it has been going down a storm with hundreds of thousands of views online.
But this is no big-budget production as favoured by brands such as John Lewis, Sainsbury’s, Cadbury and Amazon. Instead it is a Christmas video produced for less than £100 (about R2 000) by a family-run hardware store in Mid Wales.
The two-minute advert, which took only one day to film, features two-year-old Arthur Jones. It was made by his father Tom, whose family owns Hafod Hardware, and friend Josh Holdaway.