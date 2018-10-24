Jada thinks the tricky topics are important, especially when it comes to teaching others how to “reunite after having a conflict”. Picture: AFP

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t find it “difficult” talking about her family struggles on Red Table Talk. The 47-year-old actress was recently joined by her husband Will Smith on her Facebook Watch show where the pair discussed their turbulent past, but Jada has now said she doesn’t struggle to open up when the cameras are rolling, because she and her family talk openly “on a daily basis”.

Jada said: “That’s really how we talk on a daily basis. That’s why it’s not difficult for us. It’s how we communicate.”

Whilst her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones - who also stars in the show - added: “I always leave feeling like I’ve learned something from them. I love coming to their house. I love coming to LA and spending time with them because I just leave so filled up.”

Alongside Jada and her mother, the Girl’s Trip star’s daughter Willow, 17, completes the show’s regular line-up, and the trio often open up about issues like race, mental health and forgiveness.

And Jada thinks the tricky topics are important, especially when it comes to teaching others how to “reunite after having a conflict”.

Speaking about addressing forgiveness on her show, Jada told People magazine: “I thought it was important to show how to have conversation around re-uniting after having a conflict. Because some of us don’t really know how to have those conversations. I just wanted to show the positivity of ‘black women know how to love too.’ Sometimes we get the stereotype of being really hard, and not having a certain amount of openness and gentleness and understanding.”

In Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, 50-year-old Will spoke about the struggles he and Jada - who also have 20-year-old son Jaden together - have faced throughout their relationship, including a time when his spouse cried for “45 days straight”.

He said: "There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping track." Jada jokingly replied that he "missed some days," and Will continued: "Every morning, I think that's the worst I've ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably."