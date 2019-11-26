Jada Pinkett Smith says her husband Will Smith has said “crazy” things about their daughter Willow’s menstruation in the past.
The 48-year-old actress spoke to rapper T.I. on her Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ on Monday, after he received backlash when he claimed he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact and that she’s still a virgin.
And during their interview, Jada said she could understand why T.I. would make misinformed comments, because her husband Will, 51, has said insensitive things about their 19-year-old daughter Willow.
Jada said: “There’s certain things about raising a man that I can’t know. I would tell [Will], ‘Love your daughter, let me teach her,’ because there’s certain sensitivities that you might not understand and have just because of your relationship in the world is different than a woman’s relationship.