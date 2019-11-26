WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith schools T.I. on his misinformed comments









Jada’s comments come after T.I. told her his comments - which he made earlier this month on the 'Ladies Like Us' podcast - were supposed to be a “joke”. Picture: AP Jada Pinkett Smith says her husband Will Smith has said “crazy” things about their daughter Willow’s menstruation in the past. The 48-year-old actress spoke to rapper T.I. on her Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ on Monday, after he received backlash when he claimed he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact and that she’s still a virgin. And during their interview, Jada said she could understand why T.I. would make misinformed comments, because her husband Will, 51, has said insensitive things about their 19-year-old daughter Willow. Jada said: “There’s certain things about raising a man that I can’t know. I would tell [Will], ‘Love your daughter, let me teach her,’ because there’s certain sensitivities that you might not understand and have just because of your relationship in the world is different than a woman’s relationship.

“I understood that because I’m in this house with Will and he be saying the craziest stuff. He don’t understand the level. And thank God he has me and he’s got Willow … we educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean? He’s one of those that likes to tell stories and sometimes goes too far.”

And the ‘Girls Trip’ star also said Willow - who usually appears on ‘Red Table Talk’ but sat out of this episode - has “gone at” her father in the past for “insensitive” comments he’s made about her periods.

She added: “Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it’s around menstruation or, you know, ‘You must be PMS-ing,’ and she’s like, ‘That right there, we not gon’ do that.’ Every day, it’s a work in progress.”

He said: "I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent, and what is appropriate and inappropriate. I think all of this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking manner when asked how I deal with parenting in this day and age.

"From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people took it extremely literal."