"What's my secret? A seahorse gave me this. My secret is gathered from the whispers of a babbling brook." The ingeniousness of Jada Pinkett Smith knows no bounds, and now she's directed that cheeky mind of hers at her own son. A few days ago, the actress posted a video to Twitter with the caption: "You’re welcome @jaden, the first one is free. Sip my secret @just."

In the video, she can be seen wearing a bronze swimsuit while suggestively walking on a white sandy beach while sipping JUST water. For those who don't know, JUST water is 100% responsibly sourced spring water. The sustainable brand was co-founded by Jaden Smith.

And now Pinkett Smith has taken a funny dig at her son by "marketing" his product. The video has many hilarious moments, including one where she looks like she's about to gag while sipping water. Then there are the voice overs: "This line is a place holder." "Sip my secret, and sip it again."