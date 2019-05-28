Brown's dad encouragingly says: “Now don’t be scared, don’t be scared. Shaving is about being confident.” Picture: YouTube.com

Trust Gillette to shift the goalposts once again with its latest ad. Starring transgender son Samson Brown and his father, it's another one in the bag for the razor company as it aims to tackle social issues. Heartwarming and beautifully-filmed, the ad opens with Brown describing that he didn't know how to label his sexuality growing up. The pinnacle moment is when father and son stand in front of the bathroom mirror, at the ready for Brown's first shave as a man.

Reciting the directions his father gave him - “South, South, North, North, East, West. Never in a hurry,” - it shows an intimate moment between two individuals and a right of passage every boy goes through.

Brown's dad encouragingly says: “Now don’t be scared, don’t be scared. Shaving is about being confident.”

But it's Gillette's new tagline that has gained the most reaction this far. “Whenever, wherever, however, it happens, your first shave is special.” The ad blacks out with “the best a man can get.”

After filming the ad, Brown went onto Facebook and thanked online users for their support.

Below are some of the reactions on social media.

