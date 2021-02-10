WATCH: Kelly Clarkson finds co-parenting 'tough'

Kelly Clarkson finds it "difficult" co-parenting with Brandon Blackstock. The 38-year-old star split from the talent manager last summer after seven years of marriage and though the former couple agree "on the main things" when it comes to their daughter River, six, and four-year-old son Remington, the 'Breakaway' hitmaker admitted it can be "tough" raising their kids now they're no longer together. Speaking to her guest Khloe Kardashian - who has two-year-old True with Tristan Thompson - on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too. “It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.” When the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stressed the importance of doing what is best for her little girl, Kelly agreed.

She said: "That’s what Brandon and I focus on too. As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker - who has primary custody of the kids but shares joint legal and physical custody with Brandon - previously revealed she had been doing her best to "protect" her children amid the divorce and had sought help from experts.

She said: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”

Months before she and Brandon - who also has children Savannah and Seth from his marriage to Melissa Ashworth - split, Kelly revealed the couple had disagreed over expanding their family further.

She said: “I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’

“You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.' "