WATCH: Khloe Kardashian admits she finds co-parenting with Tristan Thompson a challenge

Khloe Kardashian has found co-parenting daughter True with Tristan Thompson "such a challenge". The 36-year-old reality TV star has admitted she's found it to be "one of the hardest things" she's "ever done" splitting parenting duties with the 29-year-old basketball player without being in a relationship with him. However, the Good American businesswoman wouldn't change it for the world because it all "pays off" to see their two-year-old baby girl "happy". Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she confessed: “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.

“You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off. They’re happy, beautiful children.”

Meanwhile, Khloe admitted she found it "heart-wrenching" not being able to see True when she battled Covid-19 earlier this year.

The blonde beauty spent 16 days in isolation until she tested negative, and really struggled being away from her daughter.

She said: I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child – because I couldn’t be around my daughter – was the most heart-wrenching thing."

Khloe been vomiting and shaking with headaches and hot and cold flushes before getting her diagnosis.

She said on her family's E! show: "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.

"Let me tell you, that s*** is real. But, we're all gonna get through this. May God bless us all."