WATCH: Kid gloves come off as Megan Fox slams estranged husband Brian Austin Green on social media

Megan Fox has accused Brian Austin Green of trying to make her look like an "absent mother".

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress slammed her estranged husband for repeatedly sharing social media posts featuring photos of their three sons, Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey, and claimed he only did so in order to look like "the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year" at her expense.

After Brian shared a photo of himself and Journey in their Halloween costumes, Megan wrote: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.