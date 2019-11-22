Kim Kardashian West goes to bed when her kids do.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, with husband Kanye West - "micromanages" her day and leads a conservative lifestyle in order to be at her best.
Speaking on Australian breakfast show 'Sunrise', she said: "I go to bed when the kids go to bed. I don't drink, don't stay out late at night.
"I just micromanage my day. I know every day, I wake up at a specific time and I have my schedule is set in stone and I really don't like to veer off of that."
The 39-year-old beauty is currently studying to be a lawyer and admitted she sometimes worries she "can't handle" the workload.