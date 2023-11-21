WATCH: Little boy dancing on stage during school concert captures millions of hearts

It’s that time of the year when schools put on their end-of-the-year concerts. These concerts allow little ones the opportunity to show off their talents.

This little boy performing at what appears to be a school concert has gone viral for his dance moves. The TikTok video captioned: “Die Here het my mooi gemaak” (God made me beautiful) surfaced over the weekend was posted by Karel Olivier (@karelolivier1) and has been viewed over 15 million times. Dancing and singing along to the popular Afrikaans song, ‘Lyfie' by Bernice West, the little boy dressed in a khaki outfit and veld shoes immediately drew attention as he was clearly the most energetic kid on the stage.

As he points out his different body parts to the rhythm of the tune, he leaves the crowd in stitches. The video has made its rounds all over social media and warmed the hearts of everyone who’s watched it. The clip received over 900K likes and thousands of comments from South African viewers.