File photo: Marshmello performs in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018. Picture: AP

One of the most biggest events in gaming history happened this past weekend, and if you have no idea what I'm talking about, don't worry about. Up until a few seconds before, I was oblivious to what was about to go down. It took the better part of 10 minutes for my 10-year-old son to school me on the intricacies of a Fortnite live event.

Events in the Fortnite realm are nothing new, but the developers of the free online game, Epic Games, managed to pull off one of the biggest marketing coups in recent years.

Music producer and DJ Marshmello performed a 10-minute set, live.

Attended by millions of gamers in their avatar form, the virtual concert was the first ever witnessed on such a grand scale. According to Forbes, about 10 million concurrent players attended the event.

The Philadelphia-born DJ opened his set with his chart topper, Alone and was accompanied by virtual dancers, a laser light display to rival some of the world's top dance festivals, and he appeared on stage dressed as his own avatar skin.

Not one to disappoint, he ended on a high with Happier, featuring Bastille. The highlight was most arguably when he shouted to the crowd to fly, and because it's virtual reality, concert goers were literally flying in the air and dancing to his hypnotic beats.

Within minutes, the concert was trending on social media.





Fortnite x @marshmellomusic had more hype and energy (in a video game) than Maroon 5 did (with 70,000 humans in attendance) at Super Bowl 🤷‍♂️ — DJ Skee (@djskee) February 4, 2019





