Mattel are set to introduce new dolls as part of their 2019 Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer children more diverse representations of beauty. The toy company has plans to debut a Barbie in a wheelchair and a prosthetic leg. "As a brand, we can elevate the conversation around physical disabilities by including them into our fashion doll line to further showcase a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion," Mattel said in a statement.

For the project, Mattel collaborated with 13-year-old disability activist Jordan Reeves. She was born without a left forearm.

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and wheelchair experts also came on board to create a realistic experience for playtime. "While there are many types of wheelchairs, this chair is modeled after one that is designed for an individual who has a permanent physical disability," said Mattel.

The new line, due in June, will also include a Barbie Dream House-compatible ramp with the wheelchair.