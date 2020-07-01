WATCH: Meet the saxophone virtuoso who's just 10 years old

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Demilade Adepegba has a talent that can only be described as remarkable.

At 10 years old, he's managed to perfect the art of playing the saxophone. And that's not all, he knows his way around the keyboard as well. With a fan base of more than 21K Instagram followers, word of Adepegba's deft playing style seems to be catching on around the globe.

In 2019, he was interviewed by BBC Africa. "When I play the saxophone, I feel excited. I feel happy. This is the best instrument I know," he told the publication.

But it's his rendition of Stevie Wonder classic "Sir Duke" that has many talking. After posting the video to Facebook, online users were completely blown away by Adepegba's flair and aptitude when it comes to playing the instrument.