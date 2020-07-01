LifestyleFamilyParenting
At 10 years old, Demilade Adepegba's managed to perfect the art of playing the saxophone. Picture: @demiladeadepegba/Instagram
WATCH: Meet the saxophone virtuoso who's just 10 years old

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Demilade Adepegba has a talent that can only be described as remarkable. 

At 10 years old, he's managed to perfect the art of playing the saxophone. And that's not all, he knows his way around the keyboard as well. With a fan base of more than 21K Instagram followers, word of Adepegba's deft playing style seems to be catching on around the globe.

In 2019, he was interviewed by BBC Africa. "When I play the saxophone, I feel excited. I feel happy. This is the best instrument I know," he told the publication.

But it's his rendition of Stevie Wonder classic "Sir Duke" that has many talking. After posting the video to Facebook, online users were completely blown away by Adepegba's flair and aptitude when it comes to playing the instrument.

Making time for school and the saxophone has been a fine balancing act. "Any time when I am in school I focus on my studies. When I get home I rehearse," he added. But it's not all fun and games. Like any other learner his age, school exams take precedent over every thing else - including saxophone practice.

Adepegba credits his folks for keeping his dreams alive. "My advice to parents, they should keep supporting their children." And his advice to children? "They should discover their talents, embrace it and keeping practicing. Practice makes perfect."

Check out some of Adepegba's performances below:





