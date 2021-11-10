WATCH: Missing teen found after alerting with viral TikTok signal

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents in North Carolina last week and she was spotted inside a car in Kentucky two days later, having gestured to surrounding vehicles using movements designed to help domestic abuse victims signal they needed help.

Hand signals that went viral on TikTok helped a missing teenager be found.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office explained a driver had called police after noticing "a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform TikTok to represent violence at home - I need help - domestic violence."

The caller told police the girl "appeared to be in distress" while being driven by an older male.

The teenager told cops she had travelled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio.