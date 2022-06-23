WATCH: Mom laughs off embarrassing moment after thong-mooning crowd at daughter’s sports day

When children get to a certain age, almost everything their parents do embarrass them, like having your mom fall on her face and exposing her undies on sports day. Katie Hannaford from Essex, England, may have to send her kid for counselling after suffering the most embarrassing fall in front of her daughter’s school during their sports day.

And now, she’s even shared the video on Facebook to prove that she’s taken the cringeworthy incident like a champ. Posting the video on social media, Hannaford said: “When the kids got more at sports day than they were expecting! Haha! “If you can’t laugh at yourself then what’s life about ay!

“Sorry kiddo’s and anyone else watching!” The video starts off showing her taking part in a parents’ race.

Lagging at the back, Hannaford appeared to have lost her footing and went down face-first onto the ground, exposing her black thong. Shocked spectators looked on from the sidelines as she made her fall from grace.

Luckily, her ego was the thing that got the most damage. The post had already received more than 4.3K likes and 1.5K comments. The 36-year-old mom said she was convinced by her daughter, 8, to take part in the race.

“I just tripped over my own feet. I think my body was just moving too fast for my legs! I’m so clumsy,” she said. “I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is!” she said. “I flashed my underwear, which is obviously embarrassing but you just have to own it.”