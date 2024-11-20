WATCH: Mother left heartbroken when no one shows up for her son’s birthday party

In a touching yet painful incident that has resonated with many, a mother found herself in tears when not a single guest showed up for her seven-year-old son Jamie’s birthday party. The emotional story, shared on TikTok by the account @Happiestofficial, has since gone viral, accumulating over six million views and nearly 140,000 likes.

With balloons, colourful decorations, and a table laden with party goodies, Jamie’s mother poured her heart into the celebration, hoping that it would serve as a catalyst to help her son make friends. “I have thrown all this party for Jamie for his seventh birthday,” she says as she shows off the elaborate setup. However, her hopes of creating a joyful occasion quickly turned into disappointment.

“So, the problem is that not everybody understands Jamie, and he is a bit different. He’s struggling to make friends, and I was hoping that this would be a breaking point to sort of help him,” she explained. Jamie's mother expressed frustration not only over the lack of attendance, but also the apparent indifference from other parents. “Sadly, nobody had the decency to even call us and tell us that they can’t make it,” she added.

TikTokers took to the comment section, many to wish the little boy a happy birthday and to support this sad mom. "Happy birthday Jamie… It's a cruel world out there no consideration. Their loss. You are a special boy and your mom is doing an amazing job. Lots of love coming your way," wrote a TikToker. "As a mom myself I feel for Jamie. I don't know why people can be so heartless. Dear here in my country everyone would love to be invited to all functions even if it's a birthday of a stranger," commented one viewer.