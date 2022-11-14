WATCH: Mother takes her son to Hooters to celebrate his fifth birthday

When I think back to five-year-old’s birthday parties all that comes to mind are jumping castles and party packets. Obviously, this mother had different party ideas for her son. Darby Allison, showcased on TikTok how she took her son to Hooters to celebrate his fifth birthday but many on the internet were not having it. Now, maybe they have a really good dessert or a dope play area for kids, no?

For those of you who ‘don’t know’ Hooters, it is known for waitresses dressed in skin tight clothing and showing off their cleavage. #hooters #fyp #happybirthday #MadeWithKeurigContest ♬ original sound - Darby Allison @darbyallison19 Shouldn’t have told them it was your birthday buddy 😂 #embarrased The people who had the most to say were parents, most of them outraged at the choice of the restaurant for the little boy: “Who brings a child to Hooters? I’m not American, and I really don’t understand the whole Hooters thing.” Hooters is slang for woman’s breasts and should be an indication, that maybe, just maybe, this is a place where grown-ups celebrate their birthdays.

However, the boy seemed to have enjoyed it, and some of the viewers didn’t think anything of it: ‘’As a mother and a former Hooters girl who even worked there pregnant- I 💯 support this ❤️’’ a user said. Another user even wrote: ‘’worst part about it is I went to hooters for my 13th birthday 😂😂😂’’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hooters (@hooters) According to a delish report, 14 things you should know before eating at hooters is its claim that the restaurant is family friendly: ’’families are allowed to be loud and messy, and everything is plastic and therefore not breakable that makes Hooters so family-friendly.’’

I’m not sure if that’s good enough reason for it to be considered family-friendly but it seems as though little Zander will always remember his 5th birthday. He may even boast about it one day; when he’s old enough. The viral video shows how the waitresses sang and celebrated with him. “Attention, Hooters! This is my best friend, Zander, he’s turning five years old. Can I get a round of applause?” And they continued to sing happy birthday and made him flap his ‘wings’. Would you take your child to a restaurant such as hooters?