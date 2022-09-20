WATCH: Mzansi’s sassiest little influencer gets shout-out from Viola Davis

Many South Africans are already familiar with Sassy Taylor Morrison, dubbed “the sassiest little girl you will ever meet”. The little girl has stolen the hearts of many, thanks to her hot takes on everyday issues. Based in Durban, Taylor first shot to fame as a toddler going through her terrible twos.

With thousands of followers on social media, it was only a matter of time till Taylor became an influencer in her own right. But who would have thought she’d get a mention on award-winning actress Viola Davis’s Facebook page? Davis, who is on a promotional tour for her latest film “The Woman King”, found the time to reshare one of Taylor’s posts with the caption: “Friendly reminder.”

In the post, the sassy girl has a message for all her haters. “If you see someone’s post and you don’t like it, please man, don’t put your negativity in the post. Just scroll,” she said. Many online users compared Taylor to a young Trevor Noah in the making, with one saying, “Oh my.....totally feeling ‘Trevor Noah’ from this. If she was a boy, I'd think it was him as a child at first. She even looks like him!!”

Another commented: “Out of the mouths of babes. She speaks so much of the truth I hope we are all listening to baby girl.” Davis may have reshared the post as a thinly-veiled swipe at her detractors. After the release of “The Woman King,” staring our very own Thuso Mbedu, she had to deal with some negative publicity.

Critics of the film accused its depiction of whitewashing and glorifying slavers. Speaking to Variety, Davis said: “I agree with (director) Gina Prince-Bythewood’s saying is you’re not going to win an argument on Twitter.” She also reiterated that most of the film was fictionalised and not based on actual events concerning the Dahomey Kingdom.