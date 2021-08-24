WATCH: Nic is at it again, prays for a baby brother and mom Rachel Kolisi is not impressed

Rachel Kolisi constantly keeps us entertained when it comes to her little brood. If it’s not little Kez showing off her aspiring modelling moves, it’s Nicholas begging his mom for a little brother.

Earlier this week, the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared an adorable exchange with her son at the beach on Instagram. With Nic standing with his hands in prayer, Rachel asks him “what are you doing?” He responds candidly, saying “I’m praying for a baby brother.”

Captioning the post “A Sunday photo dump”, Rachel said: “Nic made a few friends today who happened to be brothers, and asked if they could come home with us 😅after I said no, he started praying for a baby brother”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi)

This isn’t the first time Nic has made such a request. In October last year, Rachel shared an early morning exchange with her son when he asked her exactly the same thing: “Can I have a baby brother?” “This was at 6am and after I had 2 hours sleep because Kez was up all night,” she captioned her IG post.