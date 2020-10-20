WATCH: Nicholas Kolisi asks his mom for a baby brother and Rachel’s reaction is priceless

Here’s something many parents can relate to. It’s the wee hours of the morning and all you want to do is get some shut-eye when your child starts asking introspective questions best left for when you are in full command of your senses. Children have a way of catching us off guard, and no conversation is off limits. So when Nicholas Kolisi ,5, quietly asked his mom for a baby brother, she was not prepared. Taking to Instagram, Rachel Kolisi shared the early morning exchange with the caption: “Any other moms relate? “This was at 6am and after I had 2 hours sleep because Kez was up all night.”

She reacted with disbelief, and her 5-year-old thoroughly enjoyed catching her off guard.

The mom of two left the question up in the air, prompting her husband, Springbok captain Siya, to comment with “Nick please say it louder” with a smiley face emoji.

But Rachel had other plans and responded with a cheeky “no probs babes. When you’re a stay-at-home Dad.”

The couple took life under lockdown in their stride.

Rachel recently said the time spent together as a family had been a gift.

While talking to Cape Talk’s Pippa Hudson, she added that her marriage was thriving.

“I’ve just been so grateful and able to do so much incredible work. I’m so glad to know that our marriage will survive, post-rugby as well," she laughed.

“It was a great test, so ya, it was tough going from a life of not having him around to then having him, and now having to get back into the swing of things again of not having him around. So it is a struggle, but it’s only for a certain amount of time and it’s for a good cause," added the Kolisi Foundation co-founder.