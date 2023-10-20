WATCH: North West ‘spills the tea’ in live TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North West is suffering from dyslexia. The reality TV star, 42, and the rapper, also had Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, before they split, and North revealed her learning syndrome in a live TikTok video alongside her mom.

The 10-year-old told fans: “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” Kardashian then interrupted before North could say anything more, saying: “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

The reality TV star’s daughter’s admission came as Kardashian admitted she was “scared out of her mind” to tell West she had hired a male nanny to raise their four children. But Kardashian said on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ she was amazed at how receptive West was to the nanny’s presence and even spoke with him about techniques he wanted in place for making his kids made more independent. Kardashian added: “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad (about the manny.)”

But she added about how cordial he has been to the minder: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played (soccer) with Saint and him. He was so nice to him. “He said: ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son…’ because (the manny) handed (Saint) the ball really easily and (Kanye) said: ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.’”

She also said about how relieved she was at West’s reaction to a male minder: “I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay. That’s great.’” Kardashian added she decided to hire a male nanny due to her home being “female-dominated”.