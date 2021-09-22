WATCH: Oh, the scandal! Woman calls out fake friend at sister’s funeral, says she owed her money
Grief can sometimes cause some people to do things out of character. We’ve often heard stories of loved ones calling others out while delivering the eulogy at a funeral, often resulting in scandal and gossip afterwards.
This latest incident sounds like a scene from Death at a funeral, only this time a mourning sister’s anger was directed at someone in particular.
Jasmine (Jazzklassykushco) had a few choice words for an acquaintance of her deceased sister and decided to post the video on TikTok.
According to iheart.com, her younger sister Ariyanna tragically died in a car accident.
Captioning the post “When the fake people show up to my sister’s funeral,” she holds nothing back, saying: “fake b**ch, she didn’t even like you. You owed her money.
“And I didn’t even see you donate to my sister’s funeral, so you’re automatically disqualified.
“You can leave the room, bye!”
The post gained 5.1 million likes and 34K comments.
Many were conflicted as to whether Jasmine handled the situation in a positive way.
"My siblings better come like this for me," wrote one user.
Another said: "We need to normalise calling people out because all of a sudden when you're dead, everyone was your best friend."
But there were those who questioned her actions and even suggested her posting the clip for social media clout, commenting with “This is an empty room” and "The audience sounds like it's dubbed in.“