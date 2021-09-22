WATCH: Oh, the scandal! Woman calls out fake friend at sister’s funeral, says she owed her money

Grief can sometimes cause some people to do things out of character. We’ve often heard stories of loved ones calling others out while delivering the eulogy at a funeral, often resulting in scandal and gossip afterwards. This latest incident sounds like a scene from Death at a funeral, only this time a mourning sister’s anger was directed at someone in particular.

Jasmine (Jazzklassykushco) had a few choice words for an acquaintance of her deceased sister and decided to post the video on TikTok. According to iheart.com, her younger sister Ariyanna tragically died in a car accident. Captioning the post “When the fake people show up to my sister’s funeral,” she holds nothing back, saying: “fake b**ch, she didn’t even like you. You owed her money.

“And I didn’t even see you donate to my sister’s funeral, so you’re automatically disqualified. “You can leave the room, bye!” WARNING: Offensive language

@jazzklassykushco I hope I gave you the best funeral baby sis . Fly high 🕊 ##restinpeace ##forever18 ##AEJeansHaveFun ♬ you need to leave - m<333 The post gained 5.1 million likes and 34K comments. Many were conflicted as to whether Jasmine handled the situation in a positive way.