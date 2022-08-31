Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Parenting 101 – matric pupil’s mother teaches her a valuable lesson on TikTok

Thandolwethu Wolff. Picture: Tik Tok screenshot

Published 2h ago

TikTok is one of the most used social media platforms, especially by teenagers, who are always creating videos that go viral.

Recently, a South African teen found herself having to post an apology video on the platform after she had posted a video introducing her classmates and their problems in part 1.

Thandolwethu Wolff, with her mother at her side, apologised to her Grade 12 classmates for her video and for inconveniencing everyone.

In the second video, Wolff introduces herself in a soft, humble tone and apologises to “Kairo, Gavin, Siphe, Reba, Maano, Siphe, Oratile and my principal Mrs Emmanual” for defaming the school’s name.

At about 40 seconds into the clip, when Wolff thinks she is done, her mother adds, “And their parents”.

Her mother, clearly upset by her actions, says: “Tell them this is the last time you are doing a TikTok video, tell them.”

Her mother instructs her to tell her followers to unfollow her.

Seems like TikTok has been interfering with Wolff’s academic life as this is not the first time her mother has reprimanded her about social media.

“How many times did I tell you about social media,” asked her mother before reminding her that her phone is for “school work, for research and matric assignments” that she doesn’t do.

“Every time at school they tell you to do your homework, you don't do them, right, tell them everything. Everything I tell you to do, you don't do … tell them how you don’t listen when I speak to you while I'm at work,” her mother added.

Wolff’s mother certainly turned the tables on her daughter when she got her to own up to her own “problems”, which include neglecting her academic work because got distracted by TikTok.

The pupil ends her video by saying that she won’t be on TikTok for “the rest of the year”.

Wolff’s video has social media users engaging and weighing in on her mother’s parenting style, with some agreeing with her decision to air her daughter's problem on the same platform she used to air her classmates’ problems.

Guess there won’t be an “introducing my classmates and their problems part 2” as she has deactivated her TikTok account.

