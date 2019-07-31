Britain's Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall hug as he attends Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting. Picture: AP

London - Prince Harry has hinted that he and Meghan may choose to limit themselves to two children – for environmental reasons. In the issue of Vogue magazine guest-edited by his wife, he also attacks "unconscious" racial bias.

In a conversation with leading primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, the new father reveals he is so concerned about the pressure that overpopulation is putting on the world’s natural resources that he plans to limit the size of his family.

The prince’s stance contrasts with that of his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have three children.

Harry tells Dr Goodall: "We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us." Dr Goodall agrees, describing it as "crazy’" to think we can have "unlimited economic development" on a planet with finite natural resources.

She says: "There’s a lot of violence and war and suffering around the world today, but we’re part of the natural world, and if we can’t learn to live in harmony with it, then this is going to get worse.

"There will be more conflicts, people fighting over the last fertile land, the last fresh water. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve had a baby."

Harry admits: "It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children..."

Dr Goodall jokes: "Not too many!" The prince replies: "Two maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Daily Mail