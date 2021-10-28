WATCH: Read along with Duchess Meghan as she narrates new book ’The Bench'

The 40-year-old royal - who has son Archie, two, and daughter Lili, four months, with husband Prince Harry - has shared her children's book with the world in a new clip posted by her publishers, Penguin Random House, on their Brightly Storytime channel.

Meghan read the story from a bench in the garden of her Los Angeles home.

Introducing herself as the Duchess of Sussex, she said: "Today I’m going to be read to you my book called 'The Bench' with illustrator Christian Robinson...I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn’t the normal medium he works in but he did it to make it extra special."

The duchess went on to explain how she wrote the picture book as a tribute to her husband and son.

She added: "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too.”