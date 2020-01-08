A video of the late Princess Diana telling off a young Prince Harry has resurfaced, much to the delight of British royal fans.
The video was picked up by a Duchess of Sussex fan page on Instagram and re-shared.
According to the Daily Mail, the clip is from a documentary which aired on Channel 4 and NBC in 2017, and shows Diana's voice coach Peter Settelen interviewing her in the early nineties.
A much younger Harry can be heard off-camera as his mother tries to conduct herself in a professional manner, but her plans are scuppered when Harry keeps on interrupting her.
The interchange between the two shows how Diana tries to control her son, and like other mothers, fails in her attempts.