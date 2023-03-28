Polish woman Julia Wendell, also known as Julia Faustyna, has made the journey State-side to appear on one of the biggest TV talk shows in the US. Wendell first made headlines earlier this year for claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann who disappeared from the Portuguese beach-side town of Praia da Luz in 2007.

The 21-year-old immediately went viral for her take on things after posting various videos on TikTok, stating that she shared the same facial structure as McCann and both had the exact same rare eye defect. While Wendell’s story was dismissed by many, even her biological parents, Dr Fia Johansson has championed her cause and taken on the role of private investigator. Appearing on Dr Phil, when asked if DNA tests proved her mother was indeed her biological mother, Wendell said: “If she was my real mother, I don’t want to have contact with her at all, but I believe she isn’t my real mother.”

Currently, Wendell is still awaiting the results of three DNA and genetic tests to prove whether she is Madeleine McCann. “Would you provide your DNA to Scotland Yard?” asked Dr Phil. “I tried to talk to Scotland Yard; I called them many times,” she revealed. “Nobody answered.”

“I want to know the truth, that’s all,” said Wendell. “I think everybody wants to know the truth.”

During the 40-minute interview, Dr Phil said he reached out to her parents who completely denied that Wendell was not their biological child, saying that she stole all her baby pictures and birth certificate documents. The talk show host brought up another theory, that if Wendell is not Madeleine McCann, she could be some other missing child. Adamant to stick to her claims, Wendell then said: “I believe I am Madeleine McCann.”

The latest development on the sensationalised story is that Dr Johansson is demanding medical records from a Polish doctor that she claimed drugged Wendell as a child.

According to Radar Online, her request has been met with silence. Many have been enquiring about the McCann’s part in all this. “A lot of you ask why Kate and Gerry (are not involved)," Dr Johansson told the British tabloid The Mirror.