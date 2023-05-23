WATCH: Student allegedly fakes kidnapping to avoid university graduation

Chloe Stein was due to graduate from Penn State Greater Allegheny earlier this month with a nursing degree. While the 23-year-old’s family were making plans for the big day, Stein was allegedly putting her own grand plan into place.

What her loved ones didn’t know was that she had not been attending classes for over a year, making her not eligible to graduate. So, instead of coming clean, the Pennsylvania student allegedly faked her abduction and sent police on a two-day search. According to the Daily Mail, Stein was reported missing at the beginning of May after she texted her boyfriend, saying she had been pulled over.

Once found by police, she revealed a bizarre story of how she had been held at gunpoint and later released.

“She was released after being held at gunpoint and semi-assaulted, we'll call it, and bound,” said Trooper Steve Limani. “So then she was released and dropped off near an alleyway near her home. Of course, 'cause that's what someone would do.” But Pennsylvania State Police found too many inconsistencies in her story.

For one, there was no record of Stein being pulled over. Police also claimed she dumped her car after texting her boyfriend, and then walked to a friend’s house in Jeannette where she stayed for about 21 hours, according to reports. After admitting to making everything up, Stein was arrested.